Illinois reports 6,222 new cases of coronavirus, 20 more deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 6,222 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 20 additional deaths.

The cases were among 68,118 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is up to 8.1%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 423,502 cases and 9,810 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 3,371 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 722 needing intensive care and 298 on ventilators.