Illinois reports 6,239 coronavirus cases, 116 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 6,239 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 116 additional deaths.

The cases were among 84,764 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 7.4%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 911,308 cases and 15,414 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 4,571 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 981 needing intensive care and 557 on ventilators.