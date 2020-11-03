Illinois reports 6,516 new cases of coronavirus, 68 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 6,516 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19.

Public health officials also reported 68 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 9,878. The state’s confirmed coronavirus total rose to 430,018.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 82,435 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 is 8.2%.

Public health officials report 3,594 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 755 patients in intensive care units and 326 patients on ventilators.