Illinois reports 7,214 new coronavirus cases, 103 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 7,214 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 856,118.

Public health officials also reported 103 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 14,394.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 93,256 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 8.7%.

Public health officials report 4,951 people were hospitalized late Sunday with COVID-19, with 1,070 patients in intensive care units and 621 patients on ventilators.

