Illinois reports 7,359 new coronavirus cases, 117 more deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 7,359 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 117 additional deaths.

The cases were among 92,922 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 8.6%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 863,477 cases and 14,509 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 4,965 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,057 needing intensive care and 598 on ventilators.

