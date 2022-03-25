Illinois reports 8,039 new COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths in past week

Illinois public health officials on Friday announced 8,039 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 109 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 563,249 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health since March 18.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.6%, health officials said.

State health officials said more than 76% of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 68% are fully vaccinated. Almost half of Illinois residents have received the booster shot, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 3,061,224 cases and 33,307 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 470 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 64 needing intensive care and 33 on ventilators.