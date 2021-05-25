Illinois reports 808 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 808 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 17 additional deaths.

The cases were among 42,841 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.1 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,377,249 cases and 22,650 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 1,419 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 350 needing intensive care and 180 on ventilators.