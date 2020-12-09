Illinois reports 8,256 new cases of COVID-19, 179 more deaths

Public health officials Wednesday announced another 8,256 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 179 additional deaths.

The cases were among 92,737 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health in the last day.

The seven-day testing positivity rate average rests at 9.6%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 812,430 cases and 13,666 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 5,284 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,176 needing intensive care and 647 on ventilators.

