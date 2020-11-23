Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8,322 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 664,620.

Public health officials also reported 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 11,553.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 91,562 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 is 10.9%.

Public health officials report 6,171 people were hospitalized late Sunday with COVID-19, with 1,206 patients in intensive care units and 635 patients on ventilators.