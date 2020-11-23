Illinois reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8,322 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 664,620.

Public health officials also reported 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 11,553.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 91,562 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 is 10.9%.

Public health officials report 6,171 people were hospitalized late Sunday with COVID-19, with 1,206 patients in intensive care units and 635 patients on ventilators.