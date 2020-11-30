Illinois reports 85 more virus deaths among 6,190 new cases

article

Illinois health officials on Monday reported a slight dip in new coronavirus cases, with just 6,190 new positive test results in the last day.

But the lower case numbers come among reduced testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — with the state reporting nearly 24,000 fewer tests submitted Monday compared with a week earlier.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 85 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. Sixty-five of the deaths were in the Chicago area, and included a woman in her 30s.

So far, November has been the second-deadliest month of the pandemic in Illinois. More than 2,500 people died from the coronavirus in November, compared with more than 3,000 deaths in May.

But November takes the title as the month with the most positive coronavirus tests. Health officials reported more than 308,000 positive tests in November, compared with more than 67,000 in all of May.

Some of the difference may be due to increased testing. 628,000 tests were performed in May, while November saw more than 2.7 million total tests.

Before the holiday weekend, officials warned residents to avoid gathering with people outside of the household in order to avoid further spread of the deadly virus. However, health department figures aren’t expected to show a potential rise in cases until later this week.

The latest cases bumped up the state’s testing positivity rate to 10.2%.

Since the pandemic began, more than 760,000 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 12,278 of them dying, health officials said.