Illinois reports 8,519 new COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths in the past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 8,519 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 149 deaths in the past week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,045,718 cases, including 33,075 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, according to a news release from the department. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since March 4, laboratories have reported 642,494 specimens for a total of 55,731,994. As of last night, 676 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, IDPH reports.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 4-10 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4-10 is 1.5%.

A total of 21,217,198 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,522 doses. Since March 4, 66,654 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.