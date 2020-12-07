Illinois reports 8,691 new coronavirus cases, 90 more deaths

article

Public health officials on Monday said another 8,691 people in Illinois tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the third day in a row with less than 10,000 new cases.

The cases were among 77,569 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, bumping up the state’s testing positivity rate to 10.3%.

Health officials also announced 90 new deaths tied to the virus, pushing the state’s death toll past 1,000 in December alone. In all of November, more than 2,500 people died from the virus.

The new deaths include 63 people from the Chicago area, including a woman in her 30s, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 796,264 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, including 13,343 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 5,190 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,123 receiving intensive care and 648 using ventilators.