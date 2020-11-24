Illinois reports 9,469 new cases of coronavirus, 125 more deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 9,469 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 125 additional deaths.

The cases were among 97,323 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is up to 10.4%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 674,089 cases and 11,677 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 6,134 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,203 needing intensive care and 668 on ventilators.