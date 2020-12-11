Illinois reports another 9,420 cases of COVID-19, 190 additional deaths

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 190 additional deaths.

Of the 190 deaths, 71 deaths were reported in Cook County, 13 in DuPage County and 7 in Will County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 832,951 cases, including 14,050 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,448 specimens for a total 11,586,296.

As of Thursday night, 5,141 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 9.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 11.1%.