Illinois reports more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases Monday and 46 deaths

CHICAGO -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Monday announced 2,341 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 63,840.

There are also another 46 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the governor. The statewide death toll is now at 2,662.

COVID-19 patients are now using 33% of the 4,681 intensive care unit beds in Illinois, Pritzker said. That’s down from more than 40% in late April.

The virus has been reported in at least 97 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

