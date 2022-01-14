Illinois Republican Darren Bailey pushes back against criticism regarding federal loan he received

Republican candidate for Illinois governor and State Senator Darren Bailey is pushing back against criticism directed toward him about a federal loan he received.

The Chicago Tribune reports Bailey received a federal paycheck loan for his family farm for more than $231,000 back in February of last year.

The Tribune says then just a month later, Bailey reported a personal loan of $150,000 to his campaign.

Bailey has been an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief agenda.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Bailey's campaign released a statement, saying Bailey and his family farm were "tremendously impacted by the government shutdowns and economic downturn."

Advertisement

In addition, he "stands by his comments against the government forcing private businesses to close and over incentivizing workers to stay home which created an economic mess that continues to devastate local businesses and families as inflation soars."