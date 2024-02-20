Illinois Republicans challenge Pritzker to put citizens first on eve of budget address

Governor J.B. Pritzker will give his sixth state budget address Wednesday, and if Illinois continues to spend as it has been, the state will face a near $900 million deficit.

Just last week, the governor announced plans to spend another $182 million in state money to respond to an influx of migrants in Chicago and Cook County.

Since August 2022, nearly 36,000 migrants have been bussed or flown to Illinois, primarily from Texas.

Illinois Republicans say enough is enough and have called on the Democratic governor to put citizens before the new arrivals.

"Gov. Prtizker has systematically created a non-citizen welfare state," said Senate Republican Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove).

"He's rolled out the welcome wagon, quote, ‘the most welcoming state in the nation,’ end quote. Others would call them sanctuary states, creating a humanitarian crisis and financial crisis in this state," said Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet).

State Republicans are asking that health care, funding for law enforcement, and new homeownership programs be prioritized in this year's budget.