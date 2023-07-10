Illinois resident wins $1M in Powerball, Monday's jackpot balloons to $675M

A gas station in northern Illinois sold a $1 million winning ticket for Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

That ticket, sold at Fas Mart at 15766 Manchester Rd. in South Beloit, matched all five numbers 7, 23, 24, 32, 43, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

The winner hasn’t been announced yet. Lottery officials encouraged the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the prize centers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

So far this year, six Illinoisans have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions or Powerball games, according to officials.

The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

George Hollins buys a Powerball ticket at the Shell Gateway store on March 26, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The next drawing will take place Monday when an eye-watering $675 million jackpot is up for grabs, the ninth largest in the game's history.

In addition, Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $480 million for, the second-largest jackpot of the year.

Also for Monday night's draw, the Lotto jackpot is now at a whopping $19.1 million - the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

All three games have a combined prize total of $1.174 million, lottery officials said.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, and the Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night at 9:59 p.m.