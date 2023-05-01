Illinois residents to begin receiving Medicaid renewal notifications this week

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announcing updates on the Medicaid renewal process.

Last month the Pritzker administration launched Ready to Renew, a program to help Illinois residents maintain their Medicaid coverage.

Since March 2020, Medicaid customers have been asked to renew their coverage.

When their coverage ends, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services has to verify eligibility.

Pritzker gave an update on that renewal process Monday morning.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Here in Illinois, there will be no coverage cliff. Redeterminations and renewals in Illinois are happening through a deliberate and a careful process on a rolling basis over the coming year through mid-2024," Pritzker said.

The first round of renewal notifications will go out in the mail this week. Everybody's renewal date is different.