Illinois residents can soon use a mobile ID instead of a physical driver’s license
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - You'll soon be able to carry a digital version of your driver's license or ID right on your smartphone.
Starting next year, Illinois will roll out a new mobile ID app, allowing residents to use their phones instead of a traditional physical card.
This digital ID will be accepted by law enforcement just like the physical version.
Illinois joins a growing trend, with a dozen states, including nearby Iowa and Missouri, already offering mobile IDs.
Additionally, about 18 other states are developing similar programs.