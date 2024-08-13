Illinois residents can soon use a mobile ID instead of a physical driver’s license

You'll soon be able to carry a digital version of your driver's license or ID right on your smartphone.

Starting next year, Illinois will roll out a new mobile ID app, allowing residents to use their phones instead of a traditional physical card.

This digital ID will be accepted by law enforcement just like the physical version.

Illinois joins a growing trend, with a dozen states, including nearby Iowa and Missouri, already offering mobile IDs.

Additionally, about 18 other states are developing similar programs.