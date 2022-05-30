Average price per gallon of gas in Illinois is close to $5

While millions of people hit the road for the long Memorial Day weekend, others said they chose to stay close to home because of record gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas across the country is $4.62.

In Illinois, the average price per gallon is close to $5.

At this time last year, the average was just over $3.

Industry analysts say with a shortage of crude oil and fewer workers, on top of the global supply crisis, gas prices aren't likely to go down any time soon.

It's proving to be a pricey start for the summer travel season.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The high prices at the pump are leading some people to consider going electric

Even President Biden is pushing for electric vehicles to make up half of all new car sales by 2030.

Advertisement

The Department of Energy reports that Americans bought more than 600,000 electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles last year — almost double the total from 2020.