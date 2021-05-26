Illinois residents warned about text, email scams using official state logos

Secretary of State Jesse White is warning Illinois residents to be on the lookout for multiple texting and email scams attempting to trick people into disclosing sensitive personal information.

White says scammers are sending people unsolicited text messages and emails claiming to be from the secretary of state's office and in some instances, using official government logos to fool their victims.

"I have zero tolerance for fraudsters who prey on people in desperate times," White said in a statement. "My office is working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect Illinoisans from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes."

White says his office never requests personal information such as a social security number in an email or text message. He advised anyone who receives one of these messages to avoid clicking on any links or providing any personal information.

"Delete the text or email," White said. "Do not click on them and do not provide any of your personal information."

White encouraged residents to take the following steps to protect their personal information:

Delete emails and texts that promise or offer access to driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and do not click on any links contained in such emails or text messages, as they may place malware on your devices.

Hang up on any calls, including robocalls, which ask individuals to take immediate action or provide personally-identifiable information, such as your Social Security number or bank account number.

Ask to use other types of identifiers besides your Social Security number.

Keep your software up to date, including your phone and computer operating systems and antivirus protection programs. Most phones, computers and antivirus software can be set to update automatically when new software versions are released.

Anyone who has questions about text message scams or identity theft can call the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at 800-386-5438 (Chicago), 800-243-0618 (Springfield) or 800-243-0607 (Carbondale).