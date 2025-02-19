Illinois could join states restricting cellphone use in schools

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker has voiced support for limiting cellphone use in schools. The measure would allow districts to set their own policies rather than enforce an outright ban. If passed, Illinois would become the 16th state to implement restrictions.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has thrown his support behind a nationwide push to limit cellphone use in schools, calling for a statewide policy during his State of the State address in Springfield on Wednesday.

What we know:

Pritzker’s proposal wouldn’t impose a blanket ban on cellphones in schools but would provide school districts with clearer guidelines to develop their own policies.

Many Illinois schools already have rules in place regarding cellphone use, often leaving enforcement to individual teachers.

At Lyons Township High School North Campus, senior Gus says many teachers ask students to put their phones away or use designated cubbies or lockers. The school board has discussed cellphone policies throughout the year, with some members expressing support for a statewide policy.

If enacted, the legislation would take effect by the 2026 school year, making Illinois the 16th state to impose schoolwide cellphone restrictions. The measure would still allow students to use phones in emergency situations.

What's next:

Though Pritzker has publicly backed the initiative, state legislators will need to craft and pass a bill before any new rules take effect.