These are the safest cities in Illinois in 2024, according to SafeWise

A newly released list is shedding light on the safest cities in Illinois for the year 2024. The question is: do you live in one of them?

According to SafeWise, Illinois residents, when compared to the rest of the nation, exhibit the third-highest level of concern regarding daily safety overall. This is despite crime rates in the state being lower than the national averages, according to FBI crime data.

SafeWise's findings indicate that only two out of every 10 individuals in Illinois express a sense of safety, marking the lowest confidence level among all states.

Nevertheless, Illinois boasts a violent crime rate of 3.9, slightly below the national average of 4.0.

Regarding property crime, Illinois registers a rate of 17.8 — eighteenth lowest in the U.S. — while the national average stands at 20.7. Even so, Illinois residents exhibit a 3% higher worry rate about property crime compared to the national average.

When it comes to specific crimes, gun violence takes precedence, with 66% of respondents expressing worry, followed closely by concerns about violent crime at 62%.

Notably, Illinois ranks fifth among states with the highest anxiety levels regarding violent crime.

According to SafeWise, Illinois residents have encountered violent crime at a higher rate than the national average, with 23% reporting personal experiences in the year leading up to the survey, marking the second highest in the nation.

Gun violence remains a significant concern, with a quarter of Illinois respondents reporting personal experiences, the highest in the U.S. Sixty-six percent identify gun violence as their primary daily safety concern.

Among Illinois residents who employ protective measures, 28% opt for firearms, while 41% utilize pepper spray.

The following are the 20 safest cities in Illinois for 2024, based on FBI crime data:

20. Oswego

19. Roscoe

18. Yorkville

17. Palos Hills

16. Lemont

15. Mascoutah

14. Lindenhurst

13. Homer Glen

12. Manhattan

11. Lake in the Hills

10. Hampshire

9. Winfield

8. Western Springs

7. Gilberts

6. La Salle

5. Harrisburg

4. Pingree Grove

3. Wauconda

2. Libertyville

1. Campton Hills

Campton Hills has reported only a single crime this year, a burglary. Western Springs stands as the sole city reporting zero violent crimes, while Pingree Grove reports zero burglaries.

Aggravated assault has emerged as the most common violent crime in Illinois, with only Campton Hills, Gilberts, and Western Springs reporting no occurrences. Additionally, three cities report zero car thefts: Campton Hills, Harrisburg, and Gilberts.

When it comes to preventing crime in Illinois, residents primarily turn to security cameras, followed by guard dogs and security systems. This contrasts with national trends, where Americans prioritize security cameras, followed by guard dogs and firearms.

You can check out SafeWise's full survey HERE.