Illinois Satanic Temple displays deity at Illinois Capitol

There is a strange display at the Illinois Capitol Rotunda.

A Satanic deity from the Illinois Satanic Temple is displayed in the collection of holiday traditions.

This is the third year the temple has been legally allowed to place a display with the other religious displays.

The temple fought to take part in the display citing freedom of religion.

The group is known for fighting for a separation of church and state.