Illinois sees record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales

Adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois sold more than $1.5 billion worth of product in 2022.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks three categories: items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month.

Cannabis sales in 2022 saw an increase of more than 12% from 2021 and 131% from 2020, the first year cannabis sales were first legally allowed in Illinois.

There are currently 113 adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, including the first three social equity dispensaries that opened their doors in 2022.

In total, 36,435,129 items were sold in Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries in 2022, an increase of 20% from 2021.

The state's complete adult use cannabis monthly sales tracker can be found online here.