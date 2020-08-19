Illinois sees nearly 2,300 daily COVID-19 cases; largest increase in months

article

Illinois reported a significant jump in newly reported COVID-19 infections Wednesday, reporting 2,295 new cases, the highest daily number reported since May 24.

The new daily caseload surpasses the next highest amount reported this month on Aug. 14, when health officials reported 2,264 new cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday also reported 25 additional deaths tied to the virus.

That raises the state’s death toll to 7,806.

The state’s rolling positivity rate inched up Wednesday to 4.4%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 144 were on ventilators.