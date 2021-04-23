Illinois Senate approves bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday

article

The Illinois Senate has approved a bill that would make Juneteenth National Freedom Day a state holiday.

The bill is now headed to the House, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The bill would make June 19 a paid day off holiday for all state employees and a school holiday.

Sen. Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford sponsored the bill.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people were free according to federal law.

In December, the Associated Press reported that Cook County will recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday and a paid day off for county workers.