Illinois Senate GOP package aims to provide school curriculum to parents

State Senate GOP Members are focusing on education, unveiling a legislative package Thursday to create five new positions on the Illinois State Board of Education that are voter elected.

The bill would also require schools to publish class syllabi for parents before the start of each semester.

"What information is taught to students, as well as how it is taught, has an impact not only on the educational success of students but the people they become in everyday society," said State Senator Neil Anderson.

This mirrors a nationwide Republican push for what they say is curriculum transparency, which many teachers have criticized.