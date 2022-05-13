Illinois senator calls on Congress to cap the price of insulin

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is calling on Congress to cap the price of insulin.

The Democrat highlighted the Affordable Insulin Now Act while visiting doctors at Rush University Medical Center on Friday.

Insulin is a life-saving medication that diabetics need to regulate their blood sugar.

Durbin said recent studies have shown that because of the high cost of the drug, some people are rationing their doses.

He wants to limit out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35.

"Something has gone terribly wrong. Take Eli Lilly's blockbuster insulin Humolog introduced in 1991 for $21. Today, the same vial costs $325. But in Canada just over the border, same drug, same vial. $40," Durbin said.

Durbin's office estimates that 34 million Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes and 8 million Americans depend on insulin to regulate their blood sugar levels.