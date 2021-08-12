Durbin stumps for $3.5 trillion 'human infrastructure' bill

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is turning his attention to the "human infrastructure" bill now that the Senate has passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

On Wednesday, Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution which expands health care coverage, funds universal pre-K and free community college, and creates federal programs to combat climate change.

"It lowers costs for Illinois families. It gives tax cuts, real tax cuts, to working families in Illinois and families with children," Durbin said. "It's a job creator across the board and it is paid for, completely paid for, by having corporations and those making over $400,000 a year pay their fair share in federal taxes."

The House is expected to vote on the budget resolution in the next few weeks. After that, the real fight begins.

The budget will have to go through a process known as reconciliation in order to avoid a Republican filibuster.

They'll need to have all 50 Democratic senators on board for it to pass and moderates are already expressing concerns about the price tag.