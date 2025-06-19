Illinois shuts down Chicago Heights crematory over improper handling of bodies

The Brief The Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights has been permanently closed following a state investigation. Bodies were reportedly stacked on top of each other in broken refrigerated trailers. A state hearing scheduled for next week has been canceled after a consent order revoked the crematory’s license.



State officials announced Thursday that a south suburban crematory is closed for good following disturbing findings about how the facility handled human remains.

What we know:

The Heights Crematory's license was officially revoked through a consent order, according to Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

"The practical effect of this order is that Heights and its owners will never operate a crematorium in the state of Illinois again," Mendoza said in a statement.

The decision follows a state investigation that, Mendoza says, revealed unethical and unprofessional conduct at the crematory, as well as gross malpractice.

Heights Crematory | Google Maps

The backstory:

In February, Mendoza says her office learned of the alleged conditions and confirmed bodies were being stored in broken refrigerated trailers and coolers, and stacked in improper containers.

One trailer, initially undisclosed to state auditors, held 19 bodies from Indiana, according to Mendoza. The crematory's owner reportedly continued accepting bodies from that same source even after stating no more would be taken in on Feb. 19.

At that point, the crematory was temporarily shut down to allow staff and state officials to properly store bodies and complete paperwork, so remains could be cremated.

Though funeral homes contributed to cremation delays by dropping off bodies not in proper containers and without all the required paperwork, Mendoza said it was ultimately Heights’ responsibility to enforce those rules before accepting remains.

Ten bodies and hundreds of unclaimed cremated remains were turned over to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What they're saying:

Back in February, Mendoza in a statement said she was "appalled, disgusted, and deeply saddened by the disrespect Heights Crematory showed to the remains of the deceased."

"No family should have to wonder what happened to their loved one when they pass or learn a deceased family or friend wasn’t treated with the utmost respect and dignity they deserve."

What's next:

A hearing about the comptroller's complaint that was scheduled for June 24 has been canceled because of the consent order.

The Comptroller's Office encourages the public to report concerns about crematory or funeral home practices by emailing PLACE@IllinoisComptroller.gov.