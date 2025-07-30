Illinois siblings accused of lying about roles in fatal crash

The Brief Jordan and Asia Ricks of Beach Park are charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying about details of a 2024 fatal crash. Investigators say Asia was likely driving drunk and tried to avoid accountability by claiming her brother was behind the wheel. Both turned themselves in this week and are due back in court next month.



A brother and sister from Beach Park have been charged with obstruction of justice after investigators say they misled authorities about their roles in a fatal crash last fall that killed a motorcyclist.

The backstory:

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2024, near Green Bay Road and Aviation Drive in Beach Park.

A 56-year-old motorcyclist was killed when his bike—which was headed southbound at a fast speed—collided with a 2022 Kia Rio making a left turn onto Chaplin Street from northbound Green Bay Road.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike when he struck the passenger side of the Kia. He died at the scene.

Conflicting information:

Immediately following the crash, deputies were told the Kia was driven by Jordan Ricks, 29, and that his sister, Asia Ricks, 23, was a passenger.

However, after months of investigation, it was determined Asia had been driving—not Jordan. Her injuries were not consistent with where she said she was seated, according to officials, and her account of being a passenger didn't align with physical evidence found inside the Kia.

Jordan, investigators said, was not even in the car at the time of the crash and showed up at the scene afterward. The crash took place close to their home.

Authorities believe the two lied because Asia was likely under the influence of alcohol when the collision occurred and didn’t want to face any consequences.

After presenting the findings to the Lake County State's Attorney’s Office, prosecutors brought the case to a grand jury, which returned indictments on July 23. Warrants were then issued.

Asia and Jordan Ricks | Lake County Sheriff's Office

Both siblings were each charged with one felony count of obstruction of justice. They turned themselves in to the Lake County Jail on Monday and are scheduled to appear in court again for arraignment on Aug. 28.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether additional charges, such as DUI, could be filed in connection with the crash.