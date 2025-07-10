Illinois skydiver dies, another injured after colliding in midair

The Brief Two skydivers collided midair near Rochelle, Illinois, Wednesday evening. One man, 40, died at the hospital from significant injuries; the other suffered only minor injuries. Investigators say both deployed reserve parachutes, but one descended uncontrollably.



A skydiver died and another was injured after a midair collision Wednesday evening in Rochelle.

What we know:

Just before 7 p.m., the Ogle County Sheriff's Office responded to a parking lot in the area of 8887 S. Illinois Route 251 near the Chicagoland Skydiving Center.

There they found a 40-year-old man who had suffered significant injuries. Paramedics took him to the Rochelle Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified yet, pending notification of his family.

The second skydiver was found at Koritz Field – Rochelle Municipal Airport. They were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators determined the two skydivers collided midair, resulting in their canopies collapsing. Sheriff's officials said both skydivers deployed their reserve parachutes, but one began to descend uncontrollably.

What's next:

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate in coordination with federal authorities.