Nearly 2M Illinoisans could lose food assistance on Nov. 1 due to government shutdown, state says

The Brief Nearly 2 million Illinoisans are at risk of losing federal food assistance due to the ongoing government shutdown. The Trump administration told states they would not be able to fund SNAP starting on Nov. 1 if the government didn't reopen. State officials said nearly half of families who benefit from SNAP have a child or someone with a disability.



Nearly 2 million Illinois residents could lose vital federal assistance to purchase food starting next month if the government shutdown continues.

What we know:

Federal officials with the Department of Agriculture told state governments that it won’t fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting on Nov. 1 if the shutdown continues.

About 1.9 million Illinois residents benefit from the program that’s 100% funded by the federal government, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services. So if the federal government doesn’t provide those funds, the state does not have the money to "backfill" those benefits.

The State of Illinois administers more than $350 million in SNAP benefits each month.

State officials said more than one-third of Illinois families who receive SNAP benefits (37%) include older adults. Nearly half of households (45%) have children. About 44% of households have a person with a disability.

"SNAP is a proven, time-tested program, one that protects children and families from going hungry," said Dulce M. Quintero, IDHS secretary, in a statement. "The federal government needs to ensure families receive their benefits on November 1, so their livelihoods are not disrupted." ​

What's next:

The current government shutdown has lasted a little over three weeks, but there have been few signs of movement by members of Congress to end the standoff.