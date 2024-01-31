New radio station 'Illinois Soul' reflecting Black experience launches for Black History Month

In time for Black History Month, a radio station dedicated to reflecting the Black experience is set to launch. "Illinois Soul" will begin full-time broadcasting on Thursday.

Produced by Illinois Public Media from a building in Urbana on the University of Illinois campus, the new station is rooted in the deliberate goal of transforming the media landscape. This transformation is guided by support and input from respected leaders and professionals within the Black community.

Illinois Public Media sought input from hundreds of people, aiming to understand their preferences for a local Black media service. The feedback revealed a need to amplify Black stories, connect communities, and celebrate Black excellence.

Jill Clements is the Assistant Corporate Support Director for Illinois Public Media.

"For the past year, we've been out at community events with surveys finding out what the topics are that the community wanted to hear about, what the expectations are. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain, and we have created a format that doesn't exist anywhere in the country," she said.

As part of its programming, the station will introduce a new weekly local affairs program, focusing on issues important to Black adults in Central Illinois.

"Illinois Soul" will broadcast over the air in Champaign-Urbana and stream live on IllinoisSoul.org.