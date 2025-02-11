Illinois congressman warns residents could be hit hard by federal spending cuts

The Brief Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is speaking out against proposed federal spending cuts that would affect programs for underserved communities, including Medicaid and SNAP. Krishnamoorthi representing Illinois' 8th District, says over 700,000 Illinois residents could be negatively impacted if cuts are implemented. He is urging the government to consider reducing corporate welfare instead, as tax codes reportedly provide $100 billion annually to these programs.



An Illinois congressman is pushing back against President Donald Trump's proposed federal spending cuts.

What they're saying:

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois' 8th Congressional District, says that if the proposed cuts are implemented, hundreds of thousands of residents in the state will be negatively impacted.

Krishnamoorthi serves on the House Oversight Committee, which held a meeting on Tuesday.

The congressman said Republicans are considering cutting up to $2.3 trillion in Medicaid funding. In Illinois alone, 700,000 to 800,000 people depend on Medicaid expansion programs.

Krishnamoorthi is also concerned about proposed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

He argues that the government should look into cutting corporate welfare programs, which reportedly receive $100 billion a year in tax breaks, and that any proposed budget cuts should not harm struggling families.