Illinois State Fair 2025: Tickets, music and outdoor fun

The Brief The 25th Illinois State Fair begins tomorrow in Springfield and runs through August 17, featuring carnival rides, live music, competitions, and food vendors. Big-name performers like Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, and Def Leppard will headline the grandstand shows, with some requiring extra ticket purchases. Admission starts at $5 for adults, with various discount days and free entry for kids under 12.



The 25th Illinois State Fair kicks off at the state capitol tomorrow and runs through Aug. 17.

Fairgrounds will open from 7 a.m. to midnight for the duration of the festivities with a wide variety of performers, games and food vendors.

What we know:

The Illinois State Fair is coming up next week with carnival rides, live performances, and food from around the state. The fair also provides campgrounds along with competitions like a pickleball showdown.

While there are plenty of free shows to watch with the purchase of a general admission ticket, some of the main acts will require an additional grandstand ticket to attend.

Illinois State Fair grandstand lineup 2025

Grandstand Acts and Times:

Friday at 8 p.m. - Jake Owen

Saturday at 8 p.m. - The Black Crowes

Sunday at 8 p.m. - Megan Moroney

Monday at 8 p.m. - Randy Houser

Tuesday at 8 p.m. - Sheryl Crow

Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. - Snoop Dog

Thursday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. - Brad Paisley

Friday, Aug.15 at 8:00 p.m. - Chainsmokers

Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 PM - USAC Bettenhausen 100

Saturday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. - Def Leppard

Sunday, Aug. 17 at 1:06 p.m. - ARAC Mendards Series Springfield 100

Sunday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. - Turnpike Troubadours

Grandstand ticket prices will vary for every performance, with all acts having a $30 add-on for an exclusive pre-show party which includes a food bar, entertainment and giveaways. Drinks are also available for purchase.

Party attendees will also be allowed early entry to the concert. Limited tickets are available. There is also a "Blue Ribbon Zone" which is a premium ticket package with personal seating and wait staff.

Ticket costs and parking

General admission and parking :

General admission tickets cost as follows:

Children 12 years old and younger are free daily

Adults 13-59 are $10 Friday/ Saturday and $5 Sunday–Thursday

Seniors 60+ are $3 daily

Discount Days

Sunday - Veterans & their immediate families FREE with proper ID

Monday - Seniors & Scouts FREE with proper ID

Tuesday - Seniors & Adults $2.00 Admission

Friday, August 15 - First Responders and Healthcare Workers FREE with proper ID

Parking Rates (subject to change)

Daily rates for Gates 4, 6, 7, 8, or 11 are $5

What you can do:

For more information about the fair, you can visit the Illinois State Fairs website or visit Ticketmaster for tickets and information on grandstand performances.