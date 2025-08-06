Expand / Collapse search

Illinois State Fair 2025: Tickets, music and outdoor fun

By Erik Doyle
Published  August 6, 2025 11:44am CDT
The Brief

    • The 25th Illinois State Fair begins tomorrow in Springfield and runs through August 17, featuring carnival rides, live music, competitions, and food vendors. 
    • Big-name performers like Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, and Def Leppard will headline the grandstand shows, with some requiring extra ticket purchases. 
    • Admission starts at $5 for adults, with various discount days and free entry for kids under 12.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The 25th Illinois State Fair kicks off at the state capitol tomorrow and runs through Aug. 17. 

Fairgrounds will open from 7 a.m. to midnight for the duration of the festivities with a wide variety of performers, games and food vendors.

What we know:

The Illinois State Fair is coming up next week with carnival rides, live performances, and food from around the state. The fair also provides campgrounds along with competitions like a pickleball showdown. 

While there are plenty of free shows to watch with the purchase of a general admission ticket, some of the main acts will require an additional grandstand ticket to attend.

Illinois State Fair grandstand lineup 2025

Grandstand Acts and Times:

  • Friday at 8 p.m. - Jake Owen
  • Saturday at 8 p.m. - The Black Crowes
  • Sunday at 8 p.m. - Megan Moroney
  • Monday at 8 p.m. - Randy Houser
  • Tuesday at 8 p.m. - Sheryl Crow
  • Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. - Snoop Dog
  • Thursday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. - Brad Paisley
  • Friday, Aug.15 at 8:00 p.m. - Chainsmokers
  • Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 PM - USAC Bettenhausen 100
  • Saturday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. - Def Leppard
  • Sunday, Aug. 17 at 1:06 p.m. - ARAC Mendards Series Springfield 100
  • Sunday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. - Turnpike Troubadours

Grandstand ticket prices will vary for every performance, with all acts having a $30 add-on for an exclusive pre-show party which includes a food bar, entertainment and giveaways. Drinks are also available for purchase. 

Party attendees will also be allowed early entry to the concert. Limited tickets are available. There is also a "Blue Ribbon Zone" which is a premium ticket package with personal seating and wait staff.

Ticket costs and parking

General admission and parking :

General admission tickets cost as follows:

  • Children 12 years old and younger are free daily
  • Adults 13-59 are $10 Friday/ Saturday and $5 Sunday–Thursday
  • Seniors 60+ are $3 daily

Discount Days

  • Sunday - Veterans & their immediate families FREE with proper ID
  • Monday - Seniors & Scouts FREE with proper ID
  • Tuesday - Seniors & Adults $2.00 Admission
  • Friday, August 15 - First Responders and Healthcare Workers FREE with proper ID

Parking Rates (subject to change)

  • Daily rates for Gates 4, 6, 7, 8, or 11 are $5

What you can do:

For more information about the fair, you can visit the Illinois State Fairs website or visit Ticketmaster for tickets and information on grandstand performances.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Fair.

