Illinois State Fair 2025: Tickets, music and outdoor fun
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The 25th Illinois State Fair kicks off at the state capitol tomorrow and runs through Aug. 17.
Fairgrounds will open from 7 a.m. to midnight for the duration of the festivities with a wide variety of performers, games and food vendors.
What we know:
The Illinois State Fair is coming up next week with carnival rides, live performances, and food from around the state. The fair also provides campgrounds along with competitions like a pickleball showdown.
While there are plenty of free shows to watch with the purchase of a general admission ticket, some of the main acts will require an additional grandstand ticket to attend.
Illinois State Fair grandstand lineup 2025
Grandstand Acts and Times:
- Friday at 8 p.m. - Jake Owen
- Saturday at 8 p.m. - The Black Crowes
- Sunday at 8 p.m. - Megan Moroney
- Monday at 8 p.m. - Randy Houser
- Tuesday at 8 p.m. - Sheryl Crow
- Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. - Snoop Dog
- Thursday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. - Brad Paisley
- Friday, Aug.15 at 8:00 p.m. - Chainsmokers
- Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 PM - USAC Bettenhausen 100
- Saturday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. - Def Leppard
- Sunday, Aug. 17 at 1:06 p.m. - ARAC Mendards Series Springfield 100
- Sunday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. - Turnpike Troubadours
Grandstand ticket prices will vary for every performance, with all acts having a $30 add-on for an exclusive pre-show party which includes a food bar, entertainment and giveaways. Drinks are also available for purchase.
Party attendees will also be allowed early entry to the concert. Limited tickets are available. There is also a "Blue Ribbon Zone" which is a premium ticket package with personal seating and wait staff.
Ticket costs and parking
General admission and parking :
General admission tickets cost as follows:
- Children 12 years old and younger are free daily
- Adults 13-59 are $10 Friday/ Saturday and $5 Sunday–Thursday
- Seniors 60+ are $3 daily
Discount Days
- Sunday - Veterans & their immediate families FREE with proper ID
- Monday - Seniors & Scouts FREE with proper ID
- Tuesday - Seniors & Adults $2.00 Admission
- Friday, August 15 - First Responders and Healthcare Workers FREE with proper ID
Parking Rates (subject to change)
- Daily rates for Gates 4, 6, 7, 8, or 11 are $5
What you can do:
For more information about the fair, you can visit the Illinois State Fairs website or visit Ticketmaster for tickets and information on grandstand performances.
