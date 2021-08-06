Illinois State Fair attendees, vaccinated or not, required to wear masks in public indoor settings

Illinois State Fair attendees will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, due to the fairgrounds being located in an area that is seeing high transmission rates of COVID-19.

Additionally, all Grandstand concert-goers will have to wear masks to all performances, and ticketholders in the Standing Room Only Section will be required to provide a copy of their vaccine card, vaccine record or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the concert.

Additional mitigations for the fair include:

Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the Fair.

Anyone who is sick or exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat, should not attend the Illinois State Fair.

Masks are encouraged for participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade.

Illinois Department of Public Health will also have six vaccinations sites located throughout the fairgrounds:

Illinois Building - Located just inside the Main Gate on Main Street

North Side of Happy Hollow Entrance - Located on Main Street directly north of the Illinois Building

Brian Raney Avenue - Located directly north of the Village of Cultures, across the street from the Illinois Treasurer and Secretary of State Tents

Avenue of Flags - Located just off of Grandstand Avenue, across the street from Gate 2 of the Grandstand behind the Comptroller’s Tent

4H Lane - Located near the Orion Samuelson Building north of the Multi-Purpose Arena on the west side of the fairgrounds (August 12-17)

Livestock Center on 8th Street (August 18-22)

Carnival workers, vendors and concessionaires will also be required to wear masks.

"As the Delta variant circulates in Illinois and across the country, we want to remind people about what they can do to stay safe," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Vaccination is your best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Masking, distancing, testing, and washing your hands are also important tools to help slow the spread of these viruses."

The Illinois State Fair will be held Aug.12 to Aug. 22 in Springfield.

For more information, visit http://www.illinoisstatefair.info/.