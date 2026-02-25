Chicago weather: Sunny but chilly today with highs around freezing

The Brief Sunshine returns today, but highs stay in the mid 30s as meteorological winter nears its end. A weak system stays mostly south tomorrow, followed by a warm and sunny Friday with highs in the 50s. Colder air returns this weekend with temps in the 30s and a low-confidence snow chance before a possible warmup next week.



There are only four days left of meteorological winter, and today it will feel pretty wintry despite lots of sunshine.

Highs will rise only into the mid 30s, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. At least it will be brighter and not as windy as yesterday.

What's next:

Tomorrow’s storm system passes safely to our south with only a small chance that a few flakes make it up into our far-southern counties. High temperatures should make it into the low and mid 40s, perhaps a little bit cooler where cloud cover will be thicker in our southern counties.

Friday looks to be a really lovely day with high temperatures in the mid 50s and a good amount of sunshine.

That warmth does not last long however as a blast of chilly air arrives for the weekend. That may be accompanied by a couple of periods of snow. As usual, battle lines are drawn between the US model and the European model with the US model hammering our area with a disruptive snowfall. The European model is much more muted, barely bringing any snow to our area. My preference at this point is for the Euro.

Where there is consensus is regarding temperatures, which will be in the 30s both days. Next week starts cold as meteorological spring gets underway, but there are signs of a warm-up, starting midweek.