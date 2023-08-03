Illinois State Fair preparations begin in Springfield

Preparations are already underway for the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

The fair opens on Aug. 10.

Headlining acts for the fair include Nelly, The Doobie Brothers, Alanis Morissette and REO Speedwagon. The fun doesn't stop there. The fair will also have horse and auto races, the Twilight Parade, carnival rides and a mouth-watering selection of vendors.

Oh, and don't forget about the butter cow.

Officials said they are excited for festivities to get underway.

"This year, the multipurpose arena will be open. It's an $8.6 million renovation. There's new HVAC going into the coliseum . That's to make it a year round use facility, which will absolutely be amazing," said Illinois director of Agriculture Jerry Costello.

The festival ends Aug. 20th.

Ticket cost varies depending on what you want to see each night. Click here for pricing.