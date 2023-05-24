Expand / Collapse search

Illinois State Police say 90% of car seats not installed correctly, free inspections now available

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Downers Grove
The Illinois Tollway and state police are offering free car seat safety inspections this summer.

The agencies gathered on Wednesday in Downers Grove to encourage parents and guardians to check that their safety seats are installed properly.

Frightening to think about, but police say 90 percent of all car seats are not installed correctly.

The Kids Identification and Safety Seat Series will officially kick off on June 3rd. You can find a list of events on the Illinois Tollway website.

This Memorial Day weekend is expected to be busy on the Tollway system, with an estimated 8 million drivers to pass through at least one toll between Friday and Tuesday.