Illinois State Police car struck by hit-and-run driver on I-94

A hit-and-run driver crashed into an Illinois State Police vehicle Tuesday morning on Interstate 94 on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Around 1:25 a.m., a state trooper was pulled over for a traffic stop on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-94 near the 63rd Street exit ramp with the vehicle's emergency lights activated, according to ISP.

The trooper was inside the squad car when a black SUV exiting at 63rd Street, sideswiped the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

The SUV fled the scene and no injuries were reported. Police said no arrests have been made.

By the numbers:

The crash marks the 14th Move Over Law-related crash involving ISP vehicles this year. Also known as Scott's Law, the legislation requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

Anyone who violates the Move Over Law can be fined up to $10,000 and have their license suspended for up to two years.