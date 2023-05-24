Illinois State Police target Chicago's most violent expressway

Illinois State Police have set their sights on the Dan Ryan Expressway, known for its high levels of violence and crime.

In a recent operation, troopers conducted a detail on the Dan Ryan, resulting in 38 traffic stops. The enforcement efforts led to 19 citations, 23 written warnings, and 7 arrests for 16 criminal offenses.

Additionally, the troopers seized weapons, drugs, stolen cars, and other illicit property during the operation.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This single-day detail took place on Saturday, and the agency has announced that drivers can expect an increased presence of troopers statewide heading into the long Memorial Day weekend.

Motorists traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway should exercise caution and be aware of the heightened law enforcement activity in an effort to enhance safety and deter criminal activity.