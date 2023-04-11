Illinois State Police crack down on crime along Dan Ryan Expressway

In a beefed up enforcement of Chicago's most dangerous interstates, Illinois State Police made some big busts recently.

At the end of March, dozens of troopers saturated I-94 and the Dan Ryan Expressway on two different days. They used statistical data to determine when they'd be the most useful in breaking up crime.

"A lot of times, it's those time frames that citizens are traveling back and forth between the city and suburbs, so we want to make sure that everybody is safe especially throughout the summertime season," said Illinois State Police Troop 3 Captain David Keltner.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On March 24th, along the Dan Ryan, troopers made a total of 151 traffic stops resulting in 43 citations, 117 written warnings, and three Driving Under the Influence arrests.

During the enforcement, a trooper identified a vehicle wanted for a homicide in Riverdale. Police chased the vehicle, ending with the driver under arrest. They recovered a handgun and extended magazine.

On March 26th, troopers saturated a portion of I-94, resulting in 14 citations, 34 written warnings and four arrests with eight criminal charges being filed. During this detail, troopers recovered a loaded handgun, cannabis, a stolen vehicle and cocaine.

With the success of these enforcements, Illinois State Police said they plan to conduct additional details monthly.