Illinois State Police expands access to MILO simulation tool to help train cops

An expanded effort to hone the skills and instinctual reactions of police officers in the most stressful of situations is spreading throughout the state.

Illinois State Police announced it is expanding access to its MILO simulator, which that stands for multiple interactive learning objective.

Not unlike a video game, the 3D simulator puts trainees into situations ranging from facing a knife-wielding suspect, to an unruly armed bus passenger, to situations where no force is necessary, but requires split-second decision-making.

"It allows them to make decisions very quickly. We want them to make good decisions, and with this tool, we're able to debrief after every scenario. Give pointers on ways to better find a resolution to whatever situation or scenario is," Trooper Joshua Williams said.

Illinois State Police is now making eight-hour training sessions on the MILO simulator available to local law enforcement across the state. So far, 19 other departments have taken advantage.