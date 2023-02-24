Illinois State Police investigate Bishop Ford Freeway shooting

The Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the Bishop Ford Freeway Thursday night on the Far South Side.

Police say one man injured in a shooting on the I-94 northbound exit to Stoney Island around 10:50 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

All northbound lanes of I-94 were closed during the investigation and were opened at approximately 1:30 a.m.

State police are actively investigating this incident.