Illinois State Police Investigate I-55 shooting Wednesday night

Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting late Wednesday night.

According to State Police, around 10:45 p.m., officials were called to investigate the area of Interstate 55 and Martin Luther King Drive for reports of property damage due to an expressway shooting.

No injuries were reported, and I-55 northbound, near MLK Drive, was closed for an investigation around 11:50 p.m. Traffic was diverted off to Cermak Road.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

All lanes were reopened around 12:09 a.m. Thursday.

State Police say they have responded to investigate 245 reported expressway shootings in the Chicagoland area, and Cook County expressways.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows anything about it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.