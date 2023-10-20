Illinois State Police seize 9 guns, uncover cocaine haul, and arrest 5 during crime enforcement detail

State police announced Friday that during a crime enforcement detail this week, they seized nine guns, arrested five people, and discovered a large amount of cocaine hidden in a semi-trailer.

Furthermore, the weapons seized were being transported to a known gang member in the Chicago area.

The crime enforcement detail took place in Douglas and Logan counties, which are located near central Illinois, just south and west of Champaign.

"Through these special details targeting criminal activity on the interstates, ISP is focused on stopping the transportation and trafficking of illegal drugs and guns," said ISP Director Brendan

F. Kelly.

During the details, state police seized nine firearms from a driver who confessed to transporting them to a known gang member near Chicago. They also found 50 kilos of cocaine hidden in a semi-trailer.

"A warning to criminals – if you’re traveling through Illinois, be prepared to meet an ISP trooper," Kelly said.

ISP says they will continue to use all available resources to combat violent crime.