Illinois State Police squad car struck on I-57 in Kankakee County

The Brief An ISP squad car was hit on Interstate 57 after a driver failed to move over. The trooper inside the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for violating Scott’s Law and failure to reduce speed.



An Illinois State Police (ISP) trooper was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after their squad car was struck on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County by a driver who failed to move over, officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:49 p.m. near mile marker 302, just south of Chebanse.

The trooper had responded to a report of debris in the roadway and had parked their squad car in the right lane with the emergency lights activated. After removing the debris and returning to the vehicle, the squad car was hit from behind by a Lincoln SUV.

An ISP squad car was struck on March 1 in Kankakee County.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 66-year-old Harold McComb of Mahomet, Illinois, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The trooper was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McComb was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and violating Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles or vehicles with hazard lights activated.

By the numbers:

This marks the third Move Over Law-related crash involving ISP in 2025.

Last year, ISP recorded 27 such crashes, resulting in 12 injuries and one fatality.

In 2023, there were 21 crashes with seven troopers injured.

What's next:

ISP continues to urge drivers to follow Scott’s Law, which carries a minimum fine of $250 and maximum fine of $10,000 for a first offense violation.

If the violation leads to injury, it also results in a suspended license for anywhere between six months and two years.